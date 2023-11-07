Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Mittelstadt in that upcoming Sabres-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Mittelstadt has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 12 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 12 games this year, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

