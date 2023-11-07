Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Christopher Tanev going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
