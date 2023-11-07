On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Christopher Tanev going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

