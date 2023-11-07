On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Curtis Lazar going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

