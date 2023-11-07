When the Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Dillon Dube score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Dube scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

