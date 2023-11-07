On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Dougie Hamilton going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

Hamilton has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

