The Drexel Dragons (0-0) face the La Salle Explorers (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Drexel vs. La Salle Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drexel Stats Insights

  • The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Drexel had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
  • The Dragons were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers ranked 144th.
  • Last year, the Dragons put up 5.9 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Explorers allowed (72.6).
  • Drexel went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons averaged.
  • La Salle compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Explorers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dragons finished 162nd.
  • The Explorers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
  • La Salle had a 5-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did in away games (61.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 65.6.
  • Drexel sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

  • La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
  • The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, La Salle drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.6%) than at home (33%).

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
11/11/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
11/14/2023 Temple - Daskalakis Athletic Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Drexel - Tom Gola Arena
11/11/2023 Northeastern - Tom Gola Arena
11/14/2023 Bucknell - Tom Gola Arena

