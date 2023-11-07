How to Watch Drexel vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Drexel Dragons (0-0) face the La Salle Explorers (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Drexel vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drexel Stats Insights
- The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Drexel had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Dragons were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers ranked 144th.
- Last year, the Dragons put up 5.9 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Explorers allowed (72.6).
- Drexel went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons averaged.
- La Salle compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.
- The Explorers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dragons finished 162nd.
- The Explorers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- La Salle had a 5-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.
Drexel Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did in away games (61.4).
- In 2022-23, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 65.6.
- Drexel sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
La Salle Home & Away Comparison
- La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.
- The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, La Salle drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.6%) than at home (33%).
Drexel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Temple
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/14/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
