The Drexel Dragons (0-0) face the La Salle Explorers (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Drexel vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drexel Stats Insights

The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45%).

Drexel had a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Dragons were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers ranked 144th.

Last year, the Dragons put up 5.9 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Explorers allowed (72.6).

Drexel went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons averaged.

La Salle compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Explorers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dragons finished 162nd.

The Explorers scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

La Salle had a 5-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did in away games (61.4).

In 2022-23, the Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 65.6.

Drexel sunk 7.1 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

La Salle averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

The Explorers gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, La Salle drained more trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.6%) than at home (33%).

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena 11/11/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum 11/14/2023 Temple - Daskalakis Athletic Center

La Salle Upcoming Schedule