Tuesday's game features the La Salle Explorers (0-0) and the Drexel Dragons (0-0) facing off at Tom Gola Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for La Salle according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

According to our computer prediction, La Salle should cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 136.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drexel vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Tom Gola Arena Line: Drexel -1.5

Drexel -1.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drexel -130, La Salle +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drexel vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 69, Drexel 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Drexel vs. La Salle

Pick ATS: La Salle (+1.5)



La Salle (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (136.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drexel Performance Insights

Last season, Drexel was 308th in the nation offensively (66.7 points scored per game) and 17th-best on defense (62.4 points allowed).

The Dragons collected 32.1 rebounds per game and gave up 29.2 boards last season, ranking 156th and 61st, respectively, in the country.

Last season Drexel was ranked 289th in the nation in assists with 11.7 per game.

The Dragons were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%) last season.

Defensively, Drexel was ninth-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.3 last season. It was 144th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.3%.

The Dragons attempted 40.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 29.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 59.6% of their shots, with 70.4% of their makes coming from there.

La Salle Performance Insights

Offensively, La Salle scored 69.8 points per game (216th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 72.6 points per contest on defense (254th-ranked).

With 32.3 rebounds per game, the Explorers ranked 144th in the nation. They gave up 33.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

La Salle ranked 268th in the nation with 12.0 assists per game.

With 12.0 turnovers per game, the Explorers ranked 200th in the nation. They forced 12.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 159th in college basketball.

Last year the Explorers made 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.2% (174th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

La Salle gave up 7.1 threes per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.5% (235th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by La Salle last year, 64.4% of them were two-pointers (71.3% of the team's made baskets) and 35.6% were from beyond the arc (28.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.