The Drexel Dragons (0-0) play the La Salle Explorers (0-0) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Drexel vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -1.5 134.5

Drexel vs La Salle Betting Records & Stats

The Dragons' record against the spread last season was 15-10-0.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter last year, Drexel finished with a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dragons a 56.5% chance to win.

La Salle went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

The Explorers had a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that La Salle has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Drexel vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 8 32% 66.7 136.5 62.4 135 131.5 La Salle 20 62.5% 69.8 136.5 72.6 135 140.8

Additional Drexel vs La Salle Insights & Trends

Last year, the Dragons scored 66.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers gave up.

When Drexel scored more than 72.6 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Explorers put up 7.4 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Dragons gave up (62.4).

When it scored more than 62.4 points last season, La Salle went 16-7 against the spread and 13-11 overall.

Drexel vs. La Salle Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 15-10-0 6-5 10-15-0 La Salle 18-14-0 12-10 16-16-0

Drexel vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drexel La Salle 12-3 Home Record 8-8 3-9 Away Record 5-8 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 61.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

