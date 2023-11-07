Will Erik Haula Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 7?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Erik Haula going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Haula stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Haula's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
