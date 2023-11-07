On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Erik Haula going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Haula's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

