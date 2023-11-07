Currently, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 PM ET.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed Carter Hart G Questionable Mid-Body Sean Couturier C Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Kaapo Kahkonen G Questionable Head Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 37 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 12 goals on the season (1.1 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose's total of 54 goals allowed (4.9 per game) ranks 32nd in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -42.

Flyers vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-190) Sharks (+155) 6.5

