Currently, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 PM ET.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed
Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body
Marc Staal D Out Rib
Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed
Carter Hart G Questionable Mid-Body
Sean Couturier C Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed
Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed
Kaapo Kahkonen G Questionable Head
Logan Couture C Out Lower Body
Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers' 37 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 11th in the league.
  • Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

  • The Sharks' 12 goals on the season (1.1 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
  • San Jose's total of 54 goals allowed (4.9 per game) ranks 32nd in the league.
  • They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -42.

Flyers vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Flyers (-190) Sharks (+155) 6.5

