Flyers vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 7
Currently, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 PM ET.
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
|Felix Sandstrom
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
|Sean Couturier
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|G
|Questionable
|Head
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 37 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 12 goals on the season (1.1 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose's total of 54 goals allowed (4.9 per game) ranks 32nd in the league.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -42.
Flyers vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-190)
|Sharks (+155)
|6.5
