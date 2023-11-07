The Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) are heavy favorites when they visit the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH. The Flyers are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Sharks have +155 moneyline odds.

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Flyers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Flyers vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Philadelphia's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.

The Flyers have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Sharks have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and did not pull off the upset in any of them.

Philadelphia has not played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

San Jose has been an underdog with +155 odds or longer 11 times this season, and lost each of those games.

