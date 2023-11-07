Flyers vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) will attempt to halt a six-game home losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) on November 7 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH.
Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.
Flyers vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Flyers 4, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Sharks Additional Info
Flyers Splits and Trends
- The Flyers have a 5-6-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Philadelphia finished 1-4-0 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Flyers have scored more than two goals in six games (4-1-1, nine points).
- In the two games when Philadelphia has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Philadelphia is 4-2-1 (nine points).
- The Flyers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-4-0 (two points).
Sharks Splits and Trends
- The Sharks have a 0-10-1 record this season and are -1-1 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- This season the Sharks recorded just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.
- San Jose failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Sharks have scored three or more goals one time, but lost that game.
- In the two games when San Jose has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.
- The Sharks have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and earned just a single point in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|19th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|1.09
|32nd
|18th
|3.25
|Goals Allowed
|4.91
|32nd
|14th
|31.4
|Shots
|25.3
|32nd
|2nd
|26.6
|Shots Allowed
|37.5
|32nd
|29th
|9.76%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|19th
|14th
|79.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|67.44%
|30th
Flyers vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
