When the Philadelphia Flyers play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday (the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET), Travis Konecny and Tomas Hertl should be two of the top players to watch.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (12 points), via registered nine goals and three assists.

Travis Sanheim has picked up 10 points (0.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding nine assists.

Joel Farabee's nine points this season are via five goals and four assists.

In zero games, Felix Sandstrom's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (0 goals against average) and has made zero saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl has totaled one goal (0.1 per game) and put up six assists (0.5 per game), taking 1.9 shots per game and shooting 4.8%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with seven total points (0.6 per game).

Fabian Zetterlund's four points this season, including three goals and one assist, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, San Jose's Anthony Duclair has three points (two goals, one assist) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 0-4-0 on the season, allowing 17 goals (4.3 goals against average) and compiling 120 saves with an .876% save percentage (57th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 19th 3.08 Goals Scored 1.09 32nd 19th 3.25 Goals Allowed 4.91 32nd 15th 31.4 Shots 25.3 32nd 2nd 26.6 Shots Allowed 37.5 32nd 30th 9.76% Power Play % 18.18% 19th 14th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 67.44% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.