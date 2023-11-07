The Philadelphia Flyers (5-6-1) hit the road to play the San Jose Sharks (0-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH. The Sharks are on a six-game home losing streak.

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-190) Sharks (+155) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, and lost.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flyers have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Philadelphia and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 12 games this season.

Sharks Betting Insights

The Sharks have been an underdog 11 times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

San Jose has not won as the underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in 11 such games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Sharks.

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in three of 11 games this season.

Flyers vs Sharks Additional Info

Flyers vs. Sharks Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 37 (13th) Goals 12 (32nd) 39 (23rd) Goals Allowed 54 (32nd) 4 (26th) Power Play Goals 6 (20th) 7 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (31st)

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 37 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Flyers are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having given up 39 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 21st in the league.

Sharks Advanced Stats

The Sharks' 12 total goals (1.1 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have conceded 54 total goals (4.9 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their -42 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

