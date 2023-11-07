Top Player Prop Bets for Flyers vs. Sharks on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).
Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flyers vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Konecny has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 12 points in 12 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|6
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Travis Sanheim has accumulated 10 points (0.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding nine assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
Cam Atkinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Cam Atkinson's season total of nine points has come from six goals and three assists.
Atkinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Hertl is an offensive leader for San Jose with seven points (0.6 per game), with one goal and six assists in 11 games (playing 20:34 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -400)
Fabian Zetterlund has racked up four points this season, with three goals and one assist.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
