Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Flyers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Konecny has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 12 points in 12 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 2 0 2 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Travis Sanheim has accumulated 10 points (0.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding nine assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 0 0 5

Cam Atkinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Cam Atkinson's season total of nine points has come from six goals and three assists.

Atkinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 at Sabres Nov. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 1 1 0 1 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 1 0 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Hertl is an offensive leader for San Jose with seven points (0.6 per game), with one goal and six assists in 11 games (playing 20:34 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +270, Under Odds: -400)

Fabian Zetterlund has racked up four points this season, with three goals and one assist.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.