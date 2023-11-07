Should you wager on Givani Smith to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

