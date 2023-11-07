Will Hudson Fasching score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Fasching has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

