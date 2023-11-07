For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Jacob MacDonald a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 58 games last season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

MacDonald picked up one assist on the power play.

MacDonald's shooting percentage last season was 1.3%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

