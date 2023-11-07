The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Pageau against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Through 10 games this season, Pageau has yet to score a goal.

In three of 10 games this season, Pageau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has an assist in three of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Pageau hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pageau has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pageau Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 1 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.