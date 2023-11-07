Jeff Skinner will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Skinner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus this season, in 17:14 per game on the ice, is -3.

Skinner has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Skinner has a point in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of 12 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 11 Points 2 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.