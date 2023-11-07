Will Jesper Bratt score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Bratt has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play, Bratt has accumulated four goals and nine assists.

Bratt averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

