The New Jersey Devils, with Jesper Bratt, take the ice Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bratt's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesper Bratt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Devils vs Avalanche Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is +2.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 11 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In eight of 11 games this year, Bratt has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Bratt has an assist in seven of 11 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bratt has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 2 18 Points 2 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

