Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Avalanche - November 7
The New Jersey Devils, with Jesper Bratt, take the ice Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bratt's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jesper Bratt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Bratt has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 11 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In eight of 11 games this year, Bratt has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Bratt has an assist in seven of 11 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Bratt has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Bratt has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Avalanche
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|11
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|2
