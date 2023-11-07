Should you bet on Joel Farabee to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • Farabee has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Farabee has no points on the power play.
  • Farabee's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

