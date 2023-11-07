Should you bet on Joel Farabee to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in five of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Farabee has no points on the power play.

Farabee's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

