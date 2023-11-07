Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is John-Jason Peterka going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- In five of 12 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
