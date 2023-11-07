Should you wager on Jonas Siegenthaler to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

Siegenthaler is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

