Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Jonathan Huberdeau going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Huberdeau stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Huberdeau has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Huberdeau's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
