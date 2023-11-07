Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 7?
Can we anticipate Jordan Greenway finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- Greenway has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Greenway has no points on the power play.
- Greenway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
