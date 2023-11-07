Can we anticipate Jordan Greenway finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

Greenway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

