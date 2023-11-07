When the Buffalo Sabres play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Okposo find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Okposo has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

