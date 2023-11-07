Can we expect Kyle Palmieri finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders match up against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palmieri stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Palmieri has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Palmieri averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.