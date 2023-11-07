Kyle Palmieri will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild face off on Tuesday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Palmieri interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Palmieri has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of 10 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 10 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 1 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

