Tuesday's contest that pits the La Salle Explorers (0-0) against the Drexel Dragons (0-0) at Tom Gola Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of La Salle. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

La Salle vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

La Salle vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 69, Drexel 67

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-2.0)

La Salle (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

La Salle Performance Insights

Offensively, La Salle was the 216th-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 254th (72.6 points allowed per game).

At 32.3 rebounds per game and 33.4 rebounds conceded, the Explorers were 144th and 310th in the country, respectively, last year.

La Salle was 268th in college basketball in assists (12.0 per game) last year.

With 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc last season, the Explorers were 192nd and 174th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

La Salle gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 235th, respectively, in the nation.

The Explorers took 64.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Explorers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Drexel Performance Insights

Drexel was led by its defense last season, as it ranked 17th-best in the nation by giving up just 62.4 points per game. It ranked 308th in college basketball in points scored (66.7 per contest).

Last year the Dragons pulled down 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.2 rebounds per contest (61st-ranked).

Drexel dished out 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 289th in the country.

The Dragons committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

Last season the Dragons made 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.6% (312th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Drexel ranked ninth-best in college basketball by giving up 5.3 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 144th in college basketball at 33.3%.

Last year Drexel took 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 40.4% threes (29.6% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.