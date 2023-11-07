La Salle vs. Drexel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The La Salle Explorers (0-0) and the Drexel Dragons (0-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
La Salle vs. Drexel Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
La Salle vs Drexel Betting Records & Stats
- The Explorers' record against the spread last year was 18-14-0.
- Drexel went 15-10-0 ATS last season.
La Salle vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|La Salle
|69.8
|136.5
|72.6
|135
|140.8
|Drexel
|66.7
|136.5
|62.4
|135
|131.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional La Salle vs Drexel Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Explorers put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (62.4).
- La Salle went 16-7 against the spread and 13-11 overall last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- The Dragons' 66.7 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed to opponents.
- Drexel put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
La Salle vs. Drexel Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|La Salle
|18-14-0
|16-16-0
|Drexel
|15-10-0
|10-15-0
La Salle vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|La Salle
|Drexel
|8-8
|Home Record
|12-3
|5-8
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.4
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.