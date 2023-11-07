The La Salle Explorers (0-0) and the Drexel Dragons (0-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

La Salle vs Drexel Betting Records & Stats

The Explorers' record against the spread last year was 18-14-0.

Drexel went 15-10-0 ATS last season.

La Salle vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 69.8 136.5 72.6 135 140.8 Drexel 66.7 136.5 62.4 135 131.5

Additional La Salle vs Drexel Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Explorers put up were 7.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (62.4).

La Salle went 16-7 against the spread and 13-11 overall last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Dragons' 66.7 points per game last year were 5.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Explorers allowed to opponents.

Drexel put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

La Salle vs. Drexel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 18-14-0 16-16-0 Drexel 15-10-0 10-15-0

La Salle vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Drexel 8-8 Home Record 12-3 5-8 Away Record 3-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

