Should you wager on Luke Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Hughes has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.