Should you wager on Luke Hughes to light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Hughes scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Hughes has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

