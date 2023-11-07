Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Luke Hughes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Devils vs Avalanche Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Hughes has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hughes has registered a point in a game five times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 11 games this year, Hughes has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hughes has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

