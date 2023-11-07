Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Avalanche - November 7
Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will face the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Luke Hughes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Avalanche Game Info
|Devils vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Avalanche Prediction
|Devils vs Avalanche Player Props
|Devils vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Avalanche
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes has averaged 19:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Hughes has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hughes has registered a point in a game five times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In four of 11 games this year, Hughes has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Hughes has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hughes Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.