For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

  • Kunin has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

