For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.