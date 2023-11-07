When the Calgary Flames face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

