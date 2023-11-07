Should you wager on Marc-Edouard Vlasic to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

