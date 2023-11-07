How to Watch Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Maryland Terrapins (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: B1G+
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins shot 44.8% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- Maryland went 18-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 270th.
- Last year, the Terrapins scored only 2.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers allowed (67).
- Maryland went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Terrapins averaged.
- Mount St. Mary's went 9-9 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Terrapins finished 162nd.
- The Mountaineers put up just 0.2 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Terrapins gave up to opponents (63.5).
- Mount St. Mary's went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
Maryland Home & Away Comparison
- Maryland averaged 74.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Terrapins played better at home last year, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 65.4 on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Maryland performed worse in home games last season, making 6.5 treys per game, compared to 6.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.3% three-point percentage at home and a 31.1% clip in away games.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison
- Mount St. Mary's scored fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Mountaineers allowed 62.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).
- Mount St. Mary's drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (34.3%).
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/10/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/11/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Knott Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
