The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Maryland Terrapins (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins shot 44.8% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

Maryland went 18-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Terrapins were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 270th.

Last year, the Terrapins scored only 2.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Mountaineers allowed (67).

Maryland went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot at a 42.4% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Terrapins averaged.

Mount St. Mary's went 9-9 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Terrapins finished 162nd.

The Mountaineers put up just 0.2 more points per game last year (63.7) than the Terrapins gave up to opponents (63.5).

Mount St. Mary's went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison

Maryland averaged 74.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 62.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Terrapins played better at home last year, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 65.4 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Maryland performed worse in home games last season, making 6.5 treys per game, compared to 6.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.3% three-point percentage at home and a 31.1% clip in away games.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

Mount St. Mary's scored fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 62.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.8).

Mount St. Mary's drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.6 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (34.3%).

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Xfinity Center 11/10/2023 Davidson - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville 11/17/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule