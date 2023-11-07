The Maryland Terrapins go up against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends (2022-23)

Maryland went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

A total of 11 Terrapins games last season hit the over.

Mount St. Mary's won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Mountaineers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

