Tuesday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (0-0) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 77-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no line set.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 77, Mount St. Mary's 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-21.3)

Maryland (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Maryland Performance Insights

With 69.7 points scored per game and 63.5 points conceded last year, Maryland was 221st in the nation on offense and 27th defensively.

At 31.1 rebounds per game and 29.4 rebounds conceded, the Terrapins were 229th and 71st in the country, respectively, last year.

At 11.4 assists per game last season, Maryland was 307th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Terrapins were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last season. They were 254th in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Last year, Maryland was 17th-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.6 per game) and 88th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.3%).

The Terrapins took 36.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 63.1% of their shots, with 73% of their makes coming from there.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

Mount St. Mary's found it difficult to score points last season, ranking 17th-worst in college basketball with 63.7 points per game. It did better at the other end, ranking 82nd by allowing 67.0 points per contest.

The Mountaineers averaged 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.5 rebounds per contest (192nd-ranked).

Mount St. Mary's ranked 230th in college basketball with 12.4 assists per contest.

The Mountaineers averaged 13.2 turnovers per game (304th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 6.7 threes per game, the Mountaineers ranked 256th in college basketball. They had a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

Mount St. Mary's was 128th in the nation with 6.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 144th with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Mount St. Mary's last year, 65.8% of them were two-pointers (71.5% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% were threes (28.5%).

