The Maryland Terrapins (0-0) host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) at Xfinity Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the game.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Maryland vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Terrapins were 20-12-0 last year.

Mount St. Mary's compiled a 10-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 69.7 133.4 63.5 130.5 136.8 Mount St. Mary's 63.7 133.4 67.0 130.5 131.2

Additional Maryland vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends

Last year, the Terrapins scored 69.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.0 the Mountaineers gave up.

Maryland had a 13-4 record against the spread and an 18-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.0 points.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins allowed.

When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Mount St. Mary's went 8-4 against the spread and 8-6 overall.

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 20-12-0 11-21-0 Mount St. Mary's 10-14-0 13-11-0

Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Mount St. Mary's 16-1 Home Record 5-9 2-9 Away Record 6-10 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.6 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

