Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Maryland Terrapins (0-0) host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) at Xfinity Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the game.
Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: Xfinity Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Maryland vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Terrapins were 20-12-0 last year.
- Mount St. Mary's compiled a 10-14-0 record against the spread last year.
Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maryland
|69.7
|133.4
|63.5
|130.5
|136.8
|Mount St. Mary's
|63.7
|133.4
|67.0
|130.5
|131.2
Additional Maryland vs Mount St. Mary's Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Terrapins scored 69.7 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 67.0 the Mountaineers gave up.
- Maryland had a 13-4 record against the spread and an 18-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.0 points.
- The Mountaineers scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, only 0.2 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins allowed.
- When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Mount St. Mary's went 8-4 against the spread and 8-6 overall.
Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maryland
|20-12-0
|11-21-0
|Mount St. Mary's
|10-14-0
|13-11-0
Maryland vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maryland
|Mount St. Mary's
|16-1
|Home Record
|5-9
|2-9
|Away Record
|6-10
|11-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.6
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|2-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
