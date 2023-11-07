Can we count on Mathew Barzal lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Barzal averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

