Can we count on Mathew Barzal lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Barzal has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Barzal averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.