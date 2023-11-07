Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will be in action on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Barzal are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mathew Barzal vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Barzal has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Barzal has a point in seven of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 10 games this season, Barzal has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Barzal goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barzal Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.