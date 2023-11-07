When the New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Matt Martin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martin stats and insights

Martin has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Martin has zero points on the power play.

Martin averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.