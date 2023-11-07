When the New Jersey Devils play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Max Willman light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Max Willman score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Willman 2022-23 stats and insights

Willman did not score in nine games last season.

Willman produced no points on the power play last season.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche earned six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

