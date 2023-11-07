On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Michael McLeod going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

McLeod has zero points on the power play.

McLeod's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.