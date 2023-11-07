Mikael Backlund will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Looking to bet on Backlund's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikael Backlund vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In one of 11 games this season, Backlund has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In four of 11 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.

The implied probability that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Backlund has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Backlund Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 11 Games 3 5 Points 3 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

