Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 7?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Hoffman has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
