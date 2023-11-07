When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Morgan Frost find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frost stats and insights

Frost is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Frost has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.