In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Nathan Bastian to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

